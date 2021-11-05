Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $80.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

MANT stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

