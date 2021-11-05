Wells Fargo & Company Increases Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $130.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s previous close.
WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.
Westlake Chemical stock opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61.
In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
About Westlake Chemical
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
