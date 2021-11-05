Wells Fargo & Company Increases Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $130.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s previous close.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

