Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $320.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.66.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $14.17 on Thursday, hitting $312.18. 1,550,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,190,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $313.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 348.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,152,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

