Wedbush Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $105.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of DIN opened at $89.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

