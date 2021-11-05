WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $113,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $231.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average of $241.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. WD-40’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.