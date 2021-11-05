Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $415.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on W. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

W stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.99. 53,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,798. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after acquiring an additional 731,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 469,797 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

