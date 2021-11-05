Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $198.00 and last traded at $197.66, with a volume of 788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.07.

The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.48.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

