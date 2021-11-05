Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $4.75. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

