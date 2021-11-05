Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €158.50 Price Target

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €158.50 ($186.47) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €146.38 ($172.21).

Shares of ETR:PFV traded down €3.00 ($3.53) during trading on Friday, hitting €215.50 ($253.53). 2,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is €187.77 and its 200-day moving average is €173.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 1-year high of €222.50 ($261.76).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

