Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $150.46. 118,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981,330. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $419.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

