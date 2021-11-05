W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $479.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $484.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 435,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,363,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 299.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

