VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $729.41 million, a P/E ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

