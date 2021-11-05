Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,059. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.