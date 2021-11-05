Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.24). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VYGR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

