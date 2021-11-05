Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.