Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vonage updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,065. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.50, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on VG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

