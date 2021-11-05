Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) CEO Acquires $11,100.00 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) CEO Frederick Hume Earnest bought 15,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

