Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.53. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of VIRT opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

