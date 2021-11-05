Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VRDN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.