Vimeo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,399 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 643% compared to the typical volume of 1,265 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

