Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,580. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viking Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 326,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

