Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.
Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,580. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.