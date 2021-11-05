Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Victory Capital worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 406.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.