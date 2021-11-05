Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.54. 68,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,238,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.