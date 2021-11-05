Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO Sells $258,375.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veritex alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99.

On Monday, August 9th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 100 shares of Veritex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of Veritex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00.

Veritex stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Veritex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.