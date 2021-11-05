VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $652,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $230.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,065 shares of company stock worth $5,598,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

