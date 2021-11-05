Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $139.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.10 million and the lowest is $136.93 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $124.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $558.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $559.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $600.11 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $607.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Vera Bradley by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 139,046 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.