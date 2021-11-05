Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.11

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.11 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 189,475 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £74.24 million and a PE ratio of 196.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

