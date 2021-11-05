Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68, RTT News reports. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas updated its Q4 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 154,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

