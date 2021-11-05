Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Velodyne Lidar updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.29. 90,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

In other news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,444 shares of company stock valued at $793,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

