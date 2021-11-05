Velas Trading Up 113.4% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Velas has a market capitalization of $808.56 million and approximately $56.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 113.4% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001341 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001096 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

