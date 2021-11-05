Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.94 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

VECO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,128. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

