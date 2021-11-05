Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade Sells 2,000 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vapotherm alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $54,960.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $50,620.00.

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 195,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $595.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 60.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.