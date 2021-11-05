Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

