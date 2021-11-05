Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.26

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.26 and last traded at $110.35, with a volume of 69010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

