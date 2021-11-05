Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $172,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $70.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

