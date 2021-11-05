Vanguard Group Inc. Has $55.36 Million Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $55,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after buying an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 269,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 262,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.