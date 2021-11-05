Vanguard Group Inc. Has $54.50 Million Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Cricut worth $54,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

In other news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,449,274 shares of company stock valued at $98,023,663 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

CRCT opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

