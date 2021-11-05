Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

VIG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.57. 35,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,565. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $133.45 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average of $157.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

