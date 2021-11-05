VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $77.67.

