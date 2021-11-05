VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 143.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,744,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

