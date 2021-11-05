Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have commented on VALN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VALN traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

