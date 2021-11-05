USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.
NYSE:USNA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. 3,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,103. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,632 shares of company stock worth $451,681 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
