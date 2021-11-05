USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

NYSE:USNA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. 3,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,103. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,632 shares of company stock worth $451,681 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

