USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USAC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 233,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 961.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 66,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,553. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -954.55%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

