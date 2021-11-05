Urus Market Cap Hits $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00243443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00096771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

