Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

