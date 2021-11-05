Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $25.04. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Upland Software shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 12,445 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $791.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.