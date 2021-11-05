Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Upland Software updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPLD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,074. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Upland Software stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Upland Software worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.