UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON UPGS opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Tuesday. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.78. The stock has a market cap of £198.27 million and a P/E ratio of 23.13.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.