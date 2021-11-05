UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON UPGS opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Tuesday. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.78. The stock has a market cap of £198.27 million and a P/E ratio of 23.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.