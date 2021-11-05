Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of UHT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $381,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.