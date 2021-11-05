Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to $238.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target reduced by analysts at Roth Capital from $258.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Universal Display stock traded down $8.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,182. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.93.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

